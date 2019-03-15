BREAKING: CAB carrying out searches in Tipperary

The Criminal Assets Bureau are conducting searches this morning, Friday March 15, in Tipperary, Limerick and Dublin in connection with what they state is an organised crime gang.

The search operation is targeting the assets and activities of an alleged crime gang based in the Limerick City and county areas.

CAB state that the investigation centres on an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick City and county areas, and who are laundering the proceeds of their criminal conduct.

The searches are being carried out with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda Technical Bureau and the Garda Dog Unit.

The search operation is currently ongoing.