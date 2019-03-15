NEWS
BREAKING: Gardai investigating incident involving young child outside Thurles
Gardai have confirmed they are investigating an incident involving an infant male in Tipperary on Thursday.
The incident occurred at a location at Horse & Jockey, Co Tipperary on Thursday, March 14.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that Tusla have been notified in relation to the incident but that investigations are still ongoing.
"There is no further information available at this stage," said the spokesperson.
