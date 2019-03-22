Tipperary hospital refusing patients' list to priests - is this a step too far?

My parish news-sheet recently contained details of a letter sent to the Bishop of Waterford & Lismore informing him that the management of South Tipperary General Hospital and the HSE “are no longer able to provide the clergy with a list of parishioners who are in-patients in the hospital.” This was necessary in order to comply with the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

The news-sheet continued: “while the clergy will still be available to attend hospitals to visit patients, we now have to be asked by the family or the patient themselves to attend the hospital, or to visit our parishioners.”

It is widely acknowledged that drugs and expert medical attention are vital in the treatment of illness. But the support and encouragement of patients, spiritually and socially, are also very important in the restoration of good health. There can be few of us who, when ill, have not felt encouraged by a prayer or a blessing from a priest in our parish, or a smile or the touch of a hand from a visiting friend. Somebody, whether clergy-person or friend or even acquaintance, took the time from their busy lives to support us in a crisis. Somebody cared!

And now, we are told, that the long established clerical ministry is circumscribed because of the infringement of some section of the GDPR. As the bureaucrats dissect the minutiae of the sub-sections of the legislation, will they find that visiting an ill friend or a family member in hospital entails written permission. Daft? Cockeyed? Laughable? I wouldn’t be too sure. There are now so many ordinary everyday human behaviours which were once accepted as normal, legal, civilised, and that are now over-laden with caution and suspicion, or offend some obscure recently enacted legislation. Here be danger!

In the pursuit of so-called political correctness and of secularisation, are we abandoning all common sense, in so many area of life? Does one size now fit all? Some casual innocent comment, some ordinary gesture, could, after all, be labelled as racist, or sexist, or discrimnatory of some tiny minority. And, whatever you say, don’t mention religion, especially Christianity! Even in the few minutes given to the Angelus bell on our national television the accompanying pictures do not usually show any religious symbol.

Yet, the fact remains that the vast majority of Irish citizens register themselves as members of a religious faith, mostly Christianity. And a fundamental core of Christianity, mentioned in the Gospels, is that of “visiting the sick and sorrowing.” Long, long, before modern medicine, the ancient monasteries were the hospitals of their time, offering care to the ill and the poor and the distressed who managed to reach their doors.

In Clonmel, the Religious Society of Friends (The Quakers) built the first, and up to recent times, the only, Fever Hospital in Tipperary, and which cared for victims of the terrible famine fevers. It was still in operation up to the mid 20th century where the victims, usually children, were treated during the frequent epidemics of infectious diseases. (The offices of this newspaper are now located on the site).

The Mercy Sisters were the first to professionalise nursing in Ireland, sending a few of their nuns to France for training in the early 19th century. And when, in the 1870s, three Sisters went to work in the Workhouse (now the Tipperary General Hospital) the records show that the standards of care and attention and food, immediately improved.

Of four Sisters of Charity who arrived in Clonmel during the Great Famine, two died within the first year, having contracted cholera in their care of the poor.

So the Christian churches have a long, and well-established history in the care of the sick, and nearly all of the hospitals and institutions which they established have now been handed over to the State. But, practically and traditionally, and because they are, for many reasons, a natural component in the healing process, Christian clergy (and the clergy of other faiths presumably) have had easy access to hospitals. Not anymore.

And one wonders if the HSE could not have dealt with the requirements of the GDPR in a more humane way, rather than the blanket ban which has now been placed on the lists which heretofore were sent to the clergy. Would it not have been possible to inquire of patients whether they wished to have a visit from a priest and if they did not, then their names could be excluded from the lists. My memory of the fortunately few times I have been a patient in a hospital is that one has to answer many very personal questions. Surely, one more is unlikely to be over burdensome.

In a recent issue of this newspaper, an editorial raised many of the issues, practical, emotional, and social, associated with this recent decision of the HSE. While not quibbling with the requirements of data protection, it asks if the decision to circumscribe the clergy’s access to patients in hospitals is now a step too far.

It seems to me that it is. This time the over-zealousness of bureaucratic officialdom has taken a step too far.