IFA ramp up the pressure to get extra calf lairage at Cherbourg

IFA President Joe Healy was on the ground in Cherbourg in France last week visiting the Pignet Lairage, where an additional 600 calves could be delivered within days with some co-operation from the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and the French authorities.

He said Minister Creed must request the French authorities to approve an extension which would add to this extra capacity in Cherbourg.

With the additional 400 places announced late last week, it could increase capacity by 3,000 per week over three sailings, to 15,000 calves per week.

Mr Healy said Minister Creed must also allow the use, permitted in previous years, of the facility at Abbeville which can act as an overflow lairage in light of the backlog caused by the exceptional bad sailing weather.

This can accommodate 5,000 calves.

Mr Healy added “The minister told everyone that the ferry companies would sail in alternate days, but he was wrong and now we have a capacity problem in Cherbourg”.

Over 400 places came on stream in Cherbourg late last week, and IFA says another lairage could potentially create another 600 places if approved by the French authorities.

Minister Creed must engage with the French authorities to make this happen, he said.

Earlier last week, Mr Healy said in relation to Cherbourg -

“IFA has been in regular contact with the two lairage operators in Cherbourg.

“The other operator is willing to increase his capacity by another 600 calves, but his premises needs approval from the French authorities to do this.

“We had IFA personnel on the ground in Cherbourg and we are talking directly to the lairage operators to try and create this extra capacity.

“We have repeatedly asked the Minister to speak to his counterpart in France to ask the authorities in Cherbourg to work with both lairage operators to get approval for the extra spaces.

“We need to see far greater urgency from the Minister and the Department to resolve this crisis.”

He said the minister seems to be claiming credit for these 400 extra spaces, but he must drive on and get the other 600 places on stream now.