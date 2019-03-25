Tipperary dairy farmer reaps €33,000 windfall on Winning Streak

A dairy farmer from North Tipperary won a cool €33,000 when he appeared on the National Lottery's Winning Streak on RTÉ One on Saturday night.

Jim Delahunty from Carrig won €30,000 in cash on the show as well as a holiday to Madeira worth €3,000.

The dairy farmer said he was busy working on his farm when word reached him that his name was pulled out to appear on the RTE game show, however he almost didn't believe his brother who had phoned him to share news of his good fortune.

After hanging up, Jim received a similar call from a cousin, but again, it wasn't until he saw a screenshot of his name on the TV that reality began to sink in.

The proud Tipperary GAA supporter was cheered on from the audience by his wife of more than 20 years Pauline and their two children Colm (14) and Sarah (11).

Jim, who is the youngest of seven siblings, was also cheered on by a large group of family and friends with many more watching on eagerly at home.

Although he says he has no plans for his winnings just yet, Jim revealed that his children would have great ideas about how to put a 'dent in his windfall.'