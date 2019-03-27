Tipperary parish Upperchurch Drombane launches Community Alert

Upperchurch Drombane Community Alert was officially launched this week with over 200 people signing up for the text alert messaging system, and more still to come.



Launched by Tipperary Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom Dwyer, the scheme comes into use immediately and will be a major tool in helping to prevent crime in the parish which stretches from Rossmore to Cloneyharp, to the Milestone, Ballycahill and Pallas. In fact, each one of the approach roads into Upperchurch Drombane now has signs erected to ensure the visitor knows exactly the status of the community alert project - twenty signs are now erected in the parish.



Some of those who attended the launch in Upperchurch Community Centre.

The Upperchurch Drombane Community Alert committee is chaired by former Tipperary County GAA Board Chairman Michael Bourke and he told Tipperarylive.ie that such had been the level of crime in the parish, it was decided to try to do something about it.



“There had been a lot of break-in's to cars and houses, and a number of small businesses over the last while. It was just felt that something needed to be done and we decided to hold a public meeting back in November to see where we would go with this. We decided to go for the Community Alert programme and the committee was given the task of sorting it out. We went off and linked up with Muintir na Tire and the local Gardai and we could not give them enough credit for their help to us.

“We now have over 200 people on our scheme and our aim would be to get it up to 230 or thereabouts. Every extra person involved is a major plus to us and people can still sign up and be a part of this,” Michael Bourke told The Tipperary Star.



Sgt Dwyer launched the programme on the night in Upperchurch Community Hall and Margaret Quinn of Muintir na Tire was also present, as well as committee members and a great attendance.