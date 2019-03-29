Margaret Rossiter column: well done to marching students on climate change

Dear Marching Students: This is just to tell you how much my old grandmotherly heart was cheered on that recent day when you skived-off school and marched in such impressive numbers to protest against the inaction of successive powers- that-be on climate-change.

I know you feel that past generations have left you with serious problems which are already threatening the sustainability of life in many parts of the world. And, even at the present time, our own small space in that world, Ireland, is doing little to reverse that adverse trend.

As I wrote some weeks ago in this column, we are the “worst” in the EU in meeting our mandatory commitments on the release of that enemy of the environment, carbon dioxide. That omission is already costing us serious amounts of money which will annually increase unless we do something about it. This is money which could more profitably be spent on education, health, on proper and environmentally- friendly research and development.

But can I tell you something? The environment has never been a serious political issue in Ireland. Ask your parents. They will tell you that potential candidates in either national or local elections, have never canvassed for votes on the doorsteps offering care of the environment, or serious concerns about planning policies, as part of their agendas.

And can I tell you something else? There have been some of us who have been banging-on for decades and decades about the necessity of getting our national act together about the care of the beautiful country in which we live. But we have been identified by the political parties as silly old cranks; to be humoured but ignored. We do not represent a significant number of votes.

And that is one of the many reasons I was so cheered on that recent day when I saw so many of you marching with your notices held aloft, demanding that action be immediately taken about the serious damage which we are doing to our world. I saw you as future VOTES, thousands of them. And any potential politician, or any credible party, who did not see you as such, would need their heads examined.

Now I know all of you had a very happy time marching. I hope you will continue to march in large numbers, but not too often, because the media gets tired of predictable news, and publicity is a vital weapon in your campaign for action and change.

Could I also suggest you embark on some parallel useful and practical public relations and public awareness campaigns?

It seems to me that all of us have to now accept our own responsibilities and that any contribution we can make in our lives to the reduction of carbon, while it might seem individually very trivial, will ultimately matter in the aggregate. But what is more important, it will, inevitably, force manufacturing and retailing industries to change their ways. The fact is, that how you spend your money will be as effective as to how you direct your vote.

So, I hope that what I write from here on will not sound grandmotherly preachy. In fact it is what I have learned from my own grandchildren, four of whom live in Germany and are totally committed, with hundreds of thousands of their young contemporaries, to achieving change. Three of the four have made their way through the educational system and are now working and the fourth is still a student in university. All four live in apartments away from their home city and cater and cook for themselves. All now refuse, where this is possible, to accept any commodity wrapped in plastic, or any commodity which is over-wrapped. And, yes, I know that we in Ireland have at last made some efforts in the recycling of plastic and paper, but the actual process of recycling creates carbon.

The solution in many EU cities is reflected in the growth of small food stores, where customers bring their own containers which are filled from wall-mounted food bins, thus eliminating packaging. These stores, are thriving, patronised largely by the student population.

And there is another immediate area where I think your example could make a difference! As you know the car is a major generator of carbon, but every afternoon the streets adjacent to your schools are clogged with cars waiting to take you home. Why has walking or cycling to school apparently gone out of fashion? After all, it would incorporate exercise into your lives, something which the experts say is necessary in ensuring that as adults you will have healthy hearts. (Oh! I know…. I know…. Experts can be such a pain in the neck). By the way, none of my grandchildren owns a car.

Amongst the notices which you held aloft when marching, I particularly liked one which said: “LEAVE FOSSIL FUELS IN THE GROUND” My sentiments exactly. But I realise that the vast bulk of the electric power we depend on is extracted from carbon-loaded fossil fuel. The challenge of how we produce energy without polluting our environment, is one which has not yet been seriously faced by any Irish government, though the present government says it will be issuing a paper on the subject within the next few months. Read it. Examine it for substance. March in protest if you must, but do think about what you practically can do in your lives to bring the world back from the precipice on which, according to the experts, it is now poised. And, yes, I know I am passing the buck, but you can set trends in patterns of behaviour.

Having written all of the above, I have just remembered that many of you will be sitting your very important public examinations within the next few months. In these, and in your future lives, you have my every good wish, and the admiration of - A Woman of Your Grandmother’s Generation!