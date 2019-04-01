Lough Derg RNLI assist nine people on 55ft cruiser aground near Drominagh

Lough Derg RNLI was requested by Valentia Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a cruiser with nine people onboard that had run aground on some rocks near Drominagh.

Volunteer crew got the call during a routine training exercise on Sunday morning, March 31, with helm, Dom Sharkey, Keith Brennan, Doireann Kennedy and Tom Hayes onboard the inshore lifeboat.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene at 11.45am and after determining all casualties were safe and the boat was not damaged, the crew attached a tow rope and took the boat to safety.

Speaking following the call out, Dom Sharkey, Lough Derg RNLI Helm said: ‘We were delighted to be able to assist those on the cruiser this morning. We would remind anyone planning a trip on the lake to make sure you stay between the markers to avoid shallow waters on the lake. Should you get into difficulty call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

Earlier that morning, while carrying out training exercises near Droman Harbour, the volunteer crew noticed a sunken boat.

They reported the details to the Valentia Coast Guard and upon inspection of the boat could verify no casualties were involved.