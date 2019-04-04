Water on their minds - Margaret Rossiter column

Water, and the availability of a pure healthy and ample supply thereof to the public, was on the minds of the Clonmel members of Tipperary County Council at a recent meeting of that local authority. They called it “raw water.”

They were reacting to the proposal of Irish Water to close the water treatment plants at Poulavanogue and Glenary and to, ultimately, extract the entire supply for the town from the River Suir.

That proposal, if implemented, would be a “disaster,” according to one councillor, while all agreed that the supply of water to the town was a matter of very serious concern: “a huge issue” as another councillor described it. (Report this newspaper issue March 21). It seems that politicians have conveniently short memories. In the admittedly cack-handled attempt by the Government and Irish Water to introduce a metered supply as part of a water-conservation and investment policy, we were all whipped into huge protesting marches. The Government and Irish Water were forced into retreat. (Lesson: Never miss an opportunity to ensure a popular vote).

So we are now, as we so often say to explain our woes in Ireland, “where we are.” It now seems that we do indeed have a near-crisis in this rain-sodden country - we are running short of safe healthy drinking water. And in modern times we need more and more of it. Domestically, our washing machines, our bathrooms, our sanitary facilities, consume huge quantities. We are even recommended to drink more of it for the good of our health. Water and electric power are the two vital essentials in our industries. And, admit it, we shamefully waste it.

It would seem that water is a recurring and worrying decimal in the concerns of our elected local representatives. In the early 1880s, Clonmel Corporation received a report from some of the doctors in the town.

They said that there was a leak of sewage from the sewerage system into one of the wells which were then the source of drinking water for citizens. These wells, between 20 and 30 in number, were located in various streets. The sewerage system, as such, was rudimentary; its main function being the drainage of the streets. By then, it had been established that water could act as a carrier of disease, notably cholera.

The Corporation debated as to whether they should replace the sewerage or look for an alternative source of drinking water. They decided on both, but agreed to start with water. In this decision they were, in many ways, ahead of many other local Irish authorities in their recognition of the importance of water in the promotion of public health. It has now long been acknowledged that while, medicine and research have both contributed enormously to improvements in health and longevity, the work of the engineers and the allied trades have also been very significant.

And so began the search for a source of a good water supply for Clonmel. Three possible such sources were identified - Glenegad, Glenary and Glenmorgan, all in the Comeragh foothills. After consultation and testing with the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, the Glenmorgan source was the agreed choice. How right they were. It has been an unfailing source for the past century-and-a-half. It is still the main input into the Poulavanogue treatment plant and which Irish Water has now listed for decommissioning.

The stream, which feeds the supply, is called the Prison Stream, which drains the watershed of Lachnafrankee, and the escarpment of that attractive feature of the foothills, and which was popularly called by us, hillwalkers, “The Punchbowl.” It flows through the woods of Lyranearla and Glenmorgan. Its name seems to derive from An Príoisún, a small steep waterfall close to its headwaters.

Work began in 1886 at an estimated cost of £14,000. An intake was constructed in Glenmorgan, which although modernised, still exists. The original design envisioned a number of communal fountains in the streets. The ultimate achievement included a water tap in every backyard. Work on a new sewerage system started in 1900, the estimated cost of which was £6,500.

Both of these systems, now in operation for over a century, have served the town well. But now require extension and renewal to meet substantially increased demands. Hence the proposal for the extraction of water from the River Suir. While the rain might be free and frequent, its conversion into healthy water for human consumption is a very expensive process.

All of which prompts the question: Who pays? The majority of ordinary hard-working Irish people paid the water charges imposed on them. They may not have liked doing so, but they saw the necessity for conservation, renewal and investment. All our fellow members of the EU pay for the water they consume. As we now face a near crisis, “a huge issue,” in the provision of this vital necessity for life, will its provision be long-fingered and stymied once again by the same cynical political opportunism which scuppered the “water charges” legislation of some years ago? Surely, there are some things which are soimportant that they are above and beyond populist vote-catching. Pure water (“raw water” if you will), is one of them.