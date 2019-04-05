Outstanding Tipperary bungalow on Old Spa Road in Clonmel with €315,000 guide price

An outstanding 4 bed bungalow on a well-located 1/2 acre site at Old Spa Road in Clonmel has been brought to the market by P F Quirke & Co Ltd with a guide price of €315,000.

Situated in a sought-after residential location, adjacent to Loreto Convent, Hillview Sports Club, Hotel Minella and within easy reach of Clonmel Golf Club.

The property has been well maintained with splendid decor throughout and offers good living accommodation, comprising hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen/diner, study, guest wc, 4 bedrooms and bathroom.

Partly double glazed and oil fired central heating.

The grounds are well maintained with a terraced south facing rear garden having mature trees, hedgerows and flower beds affording excellent privacy. For those seeking a quality family home within walking distance of the town centre early inspection is recommended.

For further details or to arrange a viewing, visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co on 052 612 1622