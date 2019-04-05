Tipperary Beef Plan group pleased following meeting with agriculture minister

Members of Tipperary Beef Plan committee met Agriculture minister Michael Creed in Nenagh last week to highlight their concerns for the beef industry.

Representing the beef farmers of County Tipperary, they presented the minister with a submission based on the beef plan.

A spokesman described it as a very worthwhile meeting and said Mr Creed understands the problems facing the farmers.

He added - The minister said he well understands the crisis at the moment in the beef industry and also understands that farmers support shops, co-ops and merchants in rural areas.

“In fact, he said farming is the lifeblood of rural communities.

“For farmers in the uplands with lands designated under the Bird's directive 2007 there was some good news.

“Mr Creed spoke of his support for new forestry planting.

Unfortunately this cannot happen in the designated areas so he announced that the Hen Harrier project will give contracts to all farmers who have applied so far and this will be welcomed by people who are waiting”.

The Tipperary spokesman points out that the beef plan is a seven year plan and is being worked stage by stage.

There are lucrative deals being offered by insurance companies, BVD sampling, diesel and fertilizer.

“ A cent saved is a cent earned and in these difficult times it is good news for signed up members of Beef Plan to have access to these member offers,” he added.