Lough Derg RNLI called to assist 35ft cruiser that ran aground

Lough Derg RNLI were called into action on Saturday evening to assist four people whose 35ft cruiser ran aground in Dromineer Bay.

They were requested by Valentia Coast Guard to assist three adults and a child whose boat had become stuck behind the Corrakeen Islands in Dromineer Bay.

The crew arrived on the scene within minutes where an RNLI volunteer was transferred to the cruiser and established that all passengers were safe and unharmed. He requested them to put on their lifejackets.

Once the lifeboat volunteer was satisfied that the cruiser was not holed, he set up for tow. The lifeboat then took the cruiser off the rocks and into safe water, where its drives and steering were checked, and found to be undamaged.

The lifeboat returned to the station as was ready for service at 7pm.

Volunteer helm Eleanor Hooker has advised all boat users to ‘remain within the navigation marks, and to ask locals about hazards before setting out from harbour’.