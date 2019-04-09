Thurles estate illegal dumping " absolutely appalling" say councillors

A spate of illegal dumping at Thurles housing estate Stradavoher Court has been highlighted by public representatives, who have called on Tipperary County Council to deal with it under the pollution act.

The matter was raised by Cllr Jim Ryan at the monthly meeting of the council in Clonmel on Monday, who described the situation as being “absolutely appalling.” He added that the site had become the unofficial dump of Thurles town and he called on the council to intervene immediately.

Cllr David Doran was equally as vocal and he pointed to the difficulties the dumping poses for a nearby local business which serves food and runs a deli. “They cannot leave their doors open and those responsible for this dumping should be named and shamed,” Cllr Doran said.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin, whose furniture business is close by also, spoke of the number of skips of rubbish which have already been removed from the area. And, he encouraged the council to deal with the situation under the pollution act rather than the litter act.

Director of Services Sean Keating said that council officials will shortly be going door-to-door checking to ensure that householders are availing of proper refuse collection services. If not, they will be taking action.