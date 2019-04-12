Generous response to Daffodil Day in Fethard

The organisers of Daffodil day in Fethard have expressed their thanks for the very generous support of the people of Fethard, Killusty, Cloneen and surrounds, in raising the incredible amount of €7,731.34 for Daffodil Day on the 22nd of March. The total raised has grown year on year, thanks to you our loyal supporters. The money raised goes directly to the Irish Cancer Society and helps fund cancer research, the Nurseline Nurses and the Volunteer drivers.

The organisers would also like to acknowledge all those who worked so hard to make the day such a success. Particular thanks is due to all those who donated daffodils, the daffodil pickers and sellers who were at work from early morning, the bakers and coffee makers who greeted everyone so warmly in the Town Hall, our sponsors for their generous raffle prizes and the transition year students of The P.P.S.S. Fethard for helping on the day. We would also like to acknowledge Anne Connolly, Fethard P.O. who initiated Daffodil Day in Fethard and whose enthusiasm still inspires. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you all again next year.