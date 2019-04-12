Buddy Bench unveiled at Thurles Presentation primary school in memory of the late Margaret Curran

It was in the spirit of friendship that the school community of Presentation Primary School gathered in the school yard on Wednesday last to officially open a new Buddy Bench which is dedicated to the memory of an esteemed colleague and dear friend, the late Margaret Curran.



This bright and colourful Buddy Bench will provide the pupils of Presentation Primary School with a space to go to should they wish to find a friend to play with or chat to.

The bench along with the friendship programme in place in the school will equip the children with the skills to make and maintain friendships.



Spring flowers and a cherry tree added to the sense of peace and serenity in this special area.

At a time when wellbeing is to the fore, it is fitting that the name ‘Margaret Curran’ is etched on the bench’s plaque.

Margaret, who taught in the school from 1981 to 2013, was an advocate of children’s wellbeing long before it became so topical.



Noelle Nyhan spoke on behalf of the committee responsible for the completion of the bench project, and remembered this dedicated and fun-loving teacher who is still so dearly missed.

The ribbon was cut by Margaret’s husband Ger Corbett in the presence of some of Margaret’s proud family and friends.



The ceremony ended to the sweet harmonious sound of the school choir singing ‘Lean on Me’ and it was clear that friendships, both past and present, would be cherished by young and old alike.