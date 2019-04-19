HEALTH
Tipperary community to hold defibrillator training course and looking for volunteers
AHENNY AND FAUGHEEN TO HOST SESSIONS
The Ahenny and Faugheen Defibrillator Group will be hosting a training session for another group of 12 volunteers in the Faugheen Clubhouse soon.
The CPR and Automated External Defibrillator Training will take place over 2-3 hours on one evening and the certificate issued will be valid for 2 years.
There is no charge for this training, which is carried by qualified trainers, and all volunteers are welcome from Clashnasmuth, Ahenny, Faugheen and the Carrick-on-Suir area.
To book and for further information, please email: sabeggers@gmail.com or Tel: 087-289 7155.
