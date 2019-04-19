Bid to have parking banned on Thurles street for discussion this week

Parnell Street in Thurles has been the subject of much discussion in recent years

The thorny issue of banning parking on Parnell Street, Thurles is set to be discussed at a meeting of the Municipal District next week with Cllrs David Doran and Jim have tabled a joint Notice of Motion on same.

This matter received much discussion at Thurles Town Council level a few years ago and was quite a contentious issue with many wishing to see parking removed, while many more sought to retain parking. A section of the street has a yellow line, but other sections are free for parking.

Cllr Doran and Ryan have tabled the following motion:

"We are looking for the support of this District Council to install a single yellow line along Parnell Street in Thurles. This will ban parking on the street from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday but allow parking at night time and all day on Sundays. We feel that this measure will greatly help the traffic flow in Thurles and also adhere to the wishes of over 5,000 people who signed a petition looking for a ban on parking in this street"

There has been much discussion on this matter in the past, with the council engineers and Gardai also having an input. The latest move will be raised at Wednesday's meeting of the council - this is likely to be the last meeting before the May local elections.