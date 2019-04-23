Thurles Darkness into Light route announced

The Darkness Into Light 5k Run / Walk for Pieta House is fast approaching and takes place in the early hours of Saturday, 11th May, on a 5km route around Thurles (see Route Map), while the dawn is breaking.

Registrations numbers so far are looking good, however, we are hoping to attract an even bigger crowd over last year, where we were thrilled to welcome almost 1,500 of you! Registration again this year is ONLINE ONLY, at www.darknessintolight.ie - It’s €25 for an Adult, €20 for a student (18+) / job-seeker or Senior (65+), Child (6-17) is just €5 and kids of 5 yrs young and under go free! The infamous yellow t-shirts are complimentary, though keep in mind they take 7-10 days for delivery.



The Route will revert to the same as our first year where we start at The Dome (Semple Stadium), at 4.15am on May 11th (best to get there by 3.45am), then head out towards LIT-TI and onto the Jimmy Doyle Road, taking a right on the Templemore Rd. back into Liberty Square, straight through onto Slievenamon Road, through the Roundabout at Dunnes Stores, right on Clongour Road, left onto Inisfallen / Butler Ave., straight through onto Matthew Avenue, left onto Upper Parnell Street, over the railway bridge and back to the Dome for some light refreshments.

For updates or if you wish to contact us, you can through Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/DarknessIntoLightThurles), Twitter @DILThurles or email dilthurles@gmail.com. Looking forward to greeting you on the morning!