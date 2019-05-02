Thurles CBS hosts RS Titan 11 innovation truck

Students come from far and wide to be inspired by the engineering showcase

Thurles CBS Secondary School was the place to be today for all budding engineers, technologists and innovators as the presence of the RS Titan 11 innovation truck created a huge stir.

Primary school students from all over the hinterland arrived to the school yard in the heart of the Cathedral Town for this magnificently unique experience - the custom built immersive, innovation truck costs a cool £1 million and has sixteen different display sections including 3D printing which was a real hit with the kids.

This mobile showcase of current and future technologies being used within the engineering industry is designed to inspire the next generation of engineers with the hope being that by inspiring young people to engage in pursuing engineering careers, RS Components will play a wider role in addressing the current national skills shortage.

RS Components, who work very closely with and supply, celebrated Tipperary company Horan Automation, is the worlds largest distributor of electronics and maintenance products.

It's very exciting for us to be here in Thurles and we have really loved engaging with the children," said Daniel Bolger, Key Account Manager with RS Ireland. "They have been really interested and got to use this fantastic truck with all its components and displays," he said.

The RS TITAN ii an interactive, 35 tonne innovation truck promoting STEM has many features such as Design Spark, 3D Printing & Robotics. All pupils had a chance to experience this with one describing it as being " totally cool."

Thurles CBS was thrilled to have had the chance to host the truck and all the visitors who came to see it.