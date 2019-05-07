Dovea Genetics, Thurles hosted five schools for unique calf rearing competition

Students from five schools around the country were invited Dovea Genetics in Thurles recently to meet the Irish Angus calves that they will rear for 18 months as part of a unique competition.

The Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition, run by Irish Angus Producer Group in association with ABP and Kepak, aims to encourage second level students to gain an understanding about the care and attention that is required to produce and market the highest quality beef for consumers.

Following a competitive application process, students from Castleknock College, Dublin; Moate Community School, Westmeath; Sligo Grammar School; St. Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill and St. Louis Community School, Kiltimagh were chosen to progress to the next stage of the schools competition. Each student group vying to take place in the competition presented their project ideas to a panel of industry judges at a recent high profile event in Croke Park.

Speaking about the finalists, Charles Smith, General Manager Irish Angus Producer Group said: “We were delighted to bring our students to Dovea Genetics in Thurles today to meet their calves for the first time.. It is so encouraging to see such enthusiasm and ambition from students right across the country. The successful students were chosen from more than thirty school groups who were selected to present their ideas and they are very impressive young adults. Our training day today provides an opportunity for the students to meet their calves and fellow finalists, and to get an insight into the valuable experiences and challenges they will face over the next 18 months”.

The teams will each receive five Irish Angus Cross calves in September, which they will be required to rear for 18 months until their slaughter in 2021. In addition to rearing the calves, the schools will complete a project focusing on a different aspect of farming and the food chain.