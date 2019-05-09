Anger at vandalism of Borroway Rovers premises in Loughtagalla, Thurles

"This is not just an attack on a local club or Loughtagalla Park, but on our community as well," - Cllr David Doran

There is huge anger in Thurles at the recent vandalism and arson attack on the Borroway Rovers FC premises at Loughtagalla Park.

The long standing Cathedral Town clubs away dressingrooms have fallen victim to mindless and senseless arsonists who set fire to the container which hosts away teams on their trips to Thurles for the games. And, the result is that the premises are destroyed, leaving the club members and players broken hearted, and the people of Loughtagalla seething with anger.

The damaged roof of the dressingrooms at Loughtagalla Park.

The matter has been highlighted by Independent Councillor David Doran who was canvassing in the area this week and witnessed first hand the damage done, and the level of distress amongst locals - it is believed that this has been done by people outside of the neighbourhood.

"I was canvassing in the Loughtagalla area of Thurles and I was very angered to learn of the terrible vandalism and thuggery that took place Monday night in such a residential and quiet area. The Borroway Rovers FC away changing room facilities were set fire to and extensively damaged. This is not just an attack on a local club or Loughtagalla Park, but on our community as well, and I would ask anyone with any information to please contact the Gardai," Cllr Doran said.