Tipperary property - reduced reserve for Clonmel mid-terrace home

3 Pearse Park, Clonmel is mid-terraced town house within walking distance of the town centre and nicely tucked away in a cul-de-sac off the Cashel Road, Clonmel.

A three bed, this house requires very little investment to render it a smart second-hand house in a quiet and well-established area.

Vacant Possession for Immediate Sale. Contact Dougan FitzGerald (052) 61 21003

Guide Price: €110,000.

A reduced reserve for this well-located terraced dwelling.