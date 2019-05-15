Tipperary home included in CAB investigation

Documents, electronic devices and mobile phones were seized during a search operation by members of the Criminal Assets Bureau in Laois and Dublin on Wednesday morning, May 15.

The searches consisted of two homes in Dublin 15 and Dublin 6, and two professional premises located in Dublin 2 and Co. Laois.

Documentation, phones and electronic devices which were seized during the operation will be analysed by specialist CAB analysts.

Approximately €40,000 has also been frozen in an account in a financial institution under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

The search operation was described as "a significant development" in an on-going operation targeting an organised crime gang involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs.

CAB confirmed they are also investigating the "beneficial ownership" of a home in South Tipperary and another home in North Cork.

All searches were conducted by CAB personnel supported by the Emergency Response Unit, local Gardaí and officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau.