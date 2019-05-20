I'm writing an open letter to two Ministers in France about tolls

The tunnels from Italy to France cost a lot, but they just couldn’t justify the toll charges.

Firstly I need to say more about the sec of the sec of the sec at the Vatican …….. from now on lets just call him the SEC

I arrived and asked to see IL Papa …… then I realise he speaks English. Here’s how it went

Sec: Why you want see PAPA. STING ????

Me: I not STING

SEC: YES. ……. you Sting. I know Sting …… you want sing for Il Papa ????

Me: I NOT STING

Sec: You funny man …….. I know you STING ……… now you want sing for il Papa

Me: I not STING.

SEC: Why you want see Il Papa so ????

Me: I Play Il Papa in play ( see photo). I show Sec photo

SEC: AH. You want play for Il Papa

Me: No. I not play, I not sing ……. I Play Il Papa in show

Sec: Ah you want do show for Il PAPA

ME: No. You Moron. I do IL PAPA in Play. Want see IL PAPA to do better next time I Play Il Papa

Sec: You want play to Il PaPa. He like STING

ME: I not STING!!!!! I want meet Il Papa …….. do accent better next time I play il papa

Sec: Ah YOU do WANT PLAY IL PAPA………. STING

ME: I not STING

SEC: I like you STING.

ME: Forget it. I had enough so I left.

Left Rome today having been guest yesterday and last night at Peugeot earlier for Nadal match and later at BNP Paribas for Djokovic v Schwartzman……. both great matches. Couldn’t get tickets for Djokovic v Nadal final. Just heard Nadal won in three

So, set out for Lyon in the lashing rain …… now get this, diesel in Rome ranges from € 1.50 to about € 1.80 per litre and I saw it at € 1.50 so pulled in to fill up. Small Italian comes racing out. ” Ah. You Irish ????? ( not Sting thank god ). Me. SI.

OK , you want me to fill for you it’s €1.70. If you fill it’s € 1.50. No joking …….. and guess what ? The €1.70 pump was much busier !!!!!!!! Only in Italy …….what a complete study in Italian behaviour. Happened later on the trip to Lyon too. Same story

Also, forgot to tell a true story about Spain …….. Spanish police are money grabbing B……….ds. They stopped two Irish guys on the bumble gum trip and asked to see their drivers license…… all ok ” where ye off to ? Portugal …… the two guys went on their way. At the Spanish border they were stopped again, a set up………. asked for their license again………. wrong license, ” you need a C license if you’re towing anything …….. fines on the spot ……. wait for it …..€800 each

Rome to Lyon. LESSON NO 4 …….. I take back everything I said previously about tolls ……… they’re daylight robbery. My toll charges for 1160 km were around €140 ……… and a lot of Bolt stuff going on. Had just paid about €34 ……… a sprint down the road to the border of France, that’ll be € 65.90 please ……… it’s blatant robbery. No wonder the roads are deserted and both nations are striking about transport costs………I’m writing an open letter to both ministers congratulating them on supporting Green planet by keeping cars off the bloody road. Get with it you guys…… your tolls are simply robbery.

I’m writing this from Lyon after a long day.

The scenery -particularly the Alps was amazing, ……the day was perfect for travelling. Rain all the way so no tennis anyway. Tomorrow I go see the tennis at Lyon. For those who don’t know, Madrid and Rome are both Masters 1000 events , the top events apart from the four majors Australia, French, Wimbledon and US OPEN ………. tomorrow is two tiers down from the 1000 events. It’s a 250……… but spare a thought for Dimitrov, also nicknamed BABY FED …….a few years ago. Last November twelve months he won the year end tour finals , top 8 only in London, formerly known as the Masters, he was world no 3 then. Now he’s no 43 or something………. had to qualify for Geneva. A 250 event. It’s tough at the top.

More anon.