A different sort of day for Johnny Mc on tour

Today was a completely different sort of day.

Where do I start ….. with the umpire ( photo of course ) ….. who spoke to me while walking out of the IMMENSE park where the Lyon tennis is happening. A complete sweetheart who just loved her job…… a former top class player herself too……. played for France. Anyway more technical insight into the game and amazingly ……… the hardest part of the job is all the travelling and being away from home. Find a way to create more clubs and promote the immense benefits of a social sport are some of the thoughts …… can’t argue. Right up my alley. Just so pleasant throughout.

Then on to the venue itself ……. set in simply gorgeous woodlands it’s just a great but simple venue ……. a far cry from the major ones but so lovely and intimate Its a bit like Formula 1 versus Morris minor. But great charm nonetheless

To the play …….. first up Mr Tomic ….. a very troubled Aussie…….. like Kyrgios……. a word of advice ……. Dont ever ever pay money to see this lad …… you will not get value for money ……. a quitter. By the way, half way through he threw in the towel …… not the first time either ……. sad.

Next up, two mercurial frogs. First Me Paire in a doubles with legend Paes from India. Great to watch. Then Rish Ard. ( Gas Kay ) v newcomer Janvier whom I saw practicing……… first to match points but didn’t complete the job …… a bit more experience and who knows !!!!

One big plus …… a great French effort ……. only one show court here. Any other courts are free. Yes free. Great move you very beautiful French people.

Tomorrow is another day, today was cloudy ans coldish ……. it’s to improve though. Some pics also of two lovely French YOUNGSTERS WHO DID duty on the gates.

Very pleasant Anton and Arrisma ( hope I spelled that right …… please let me know )

One last thing …….. coming from masters events 1000 down to 250 is a big change in terms of set up etc ……. But the tennis is no less terrific and entertaining……… the prize money is different ……… get this …… Winner last week…… just shy of € 1,000,000. This weeks € 90,000. First round last week €50,000 or thereabouts. This week €5,285. What a contrast. Now I’m away. Need sleep.