MIC Thurles Campus students set for study trips to Tokyo from next year

"In the future, we envisage our students engaging in study trips and placements in Tokyo, hopefully starting next year,” Dr Finn O'Murchú said.

MIC St Patrick's Campus, Thurles are forging links with schools and universities in Tokyo at the present time with the possibility of Tipperary students embarking upon exchange study programmes.



The possibility has come about following the attendance of Head of School Post Primary, MIC St Patrick's Campus, Thurles, Dr Finn Ó Murchú in Tokyo, where he has met with the Irish Ambassador to Japan Mr. Paul Kavanagh.



Dr Finn O'Murchu pictured with Ambassador Kavanagh in Tokyo

Following many discussions, the two men debated and explored how MIC Thurles can engage in collaborative educational programmes with schools and universities in the Tokyo region.



“I was delighted to meet with Ambassador Kavanagh and staff and I thank them for the warm welcome and insightful discussions which took place in Tokyo. In the future, we envisage our students engaging in study trips and placements in Tokyo, hopefully starting next year,” Dr O'Murchú said.



There are five BA in Education programmes available in MIC St Patrick's , with various subject combinations, delivered by staff from both the faculties of Education and Arts at MIC. Degrees qualify students to teach in post-primary schools. The college is hoping to add home economics to the curriculum in the near future so that graduates will be able to teach the subject in second level.