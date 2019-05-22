The 11 candidates contesting the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District election

Carrick on Suir has changed from a six seat to a five seat electoral area for this election with eleven candidates chasing those seats, including six outgoing councillors.

The candidates are -

Kieran Bourke (FF) - He is a Fianna Fail councillor and one of Carrick-on-Suir town's two public representatives on the outgoing Co. Council. The full-time public representative ran as an independent in the 2014 local elections but rejoined the Fianna Fail party three years ago. He comes from a family steeped in Fianna Fail. His grandfather and uncle were both FF councillors.

Michael Cleere (WUAG) - He is contesting the election as a Workers & Unemployed Action Group candidate. The Killenaule based bus driver contested the 2014 council election as a Labour candidate but later left Labour as he was disillusioned with the party. He briefly served as a Labour councillor on the former South Tipperary Co. Council from October, 2013 until the 2014 local elections after being co-opted.

Margaret Croke (FG) - The nurse and publican from Carrick-on-Suir is one of three Fine Gael candidates running in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District. She was a Fine Gael councillor on the former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council from 2009 to 2014 but didn't contest the 2014 council election.

David Dunne (SF) - The Carrick-on-Suir man is one of two Sinn Fein councillors running in this district and one of Carrick-on-Suir town's outgoing councillors. He topped the poll in the 2014 Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District election, which was his first local election contest.

Sarah Dunne (Labour) - The customer services worker is from Carrick-on-Suir and is the Labour Party's only candidate in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District. She is also a former Carrick-on-Suir town councillor and one of the district's youngest candidates. She was just 21 when she was co-opted onto Carrick-on-Suir Town Council in 2011. She didn't contest the 2014 election.

Mark Fitzgerald (FG) - The 27 year-old Fine Gael councillor and microbiologist, whose family own Cloneen's Thatch Pub, is the district's youngest candidate. He was co-opted onto Tipperary Co. Council in January to fill the seat held by the late Cllr John Fahey. His late father Noel contested the 2014 council election for Fine Gael.

Imelda Goldsboro (FF) - The councillor from Ballingarry is one of two FIanna Fail candidates in the race. She was the second councillor elected in Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District in 2014 and has been chosen as one of Fianna Fail's three Tipperary candidates for the next General Election.

Joanne Ivors (SF) - She is a housewife and member of a well-known family in The Commons and is one of the district's two Sinn Fein candidates. This is her first time contesting a county council election.

Cllr Louise McLoughlin (FG) - The Ballinure based Fine Gael public representative is Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's outgoing chairperson. She is one of three Fine Gael candidates contesting the council election in this district. She was elected to Tipperary Co. Council in 2014 despite a large chunk of her electoral heartland being in the Cashel/Tipperary MD.

Pierce O'Loughlin (Non-party) -The owner of Carrick-on-Suir's Three Counties Newspaper is running as an independent candidate. He was an independent councillor on Carrick-on-Suir Town Council from 2009 to 2014. He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District election.

Kevin O'Meara (Non-party) - He is an Independent councillor from Mullinahone and IT manager by profession. He was co-opted onto Tipperary Co. Council last September to fill his late father Eddie O'Meara's seat. His father passed away in April last year after serving nearly 20 years as a county councillor.