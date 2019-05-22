LOCAL ELECTIONS
Who's running in Clonmel in the local elections
ELEVEN CANDIDATES CHASE SIX SEATS
Eleven candidates are battling for six seats in the Clonmel electoral area.
They include all five sitting councillors from the former Clonmel-Cahir municipal council.
The candidates are –
Garret Ahearn (FG) – Fist time candidate, already selected as one of the two Fine Gael candidates to contest the next general election. A son of former TD Theresa Ahearn.
Siobhan Ambrose (FF) – Former mayor of Clonmel and former chairperson of Tipperary County Council, her father Tom Ambrose is a long serving party stalwart in the county.
Catherine Carey (SF) – Clonmel care assistant, elected as one of five Sinn Fein councillors at the last elections, she has served a term as mayor of Clonmel.
Niall Dennehy (Non party) – A former mayor of Clonmel who has been out of politics in recent years but strongly opposes the amalgamations of the two county councils.
Martin Duggan (Aontu) – Project manager, a candidate for the new Aontu party founded by former Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin.
Pat English (WUAG) - A member of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group and a former mayor of Clonmel during the present term.
Teresa Johnson (WUAG) – New candidate hoping to add to the WUAG representation on the council.
Richie Molloy (Non party) – Manager of Clonmel Carers and present mayor of Clonmel who is aligned to independent TD Mattie McGrath.
Michael Murphy (FG) – Business development manager and a councillor for ten years and the current county council vice-chairman
Eoin O'Flaherty (Non party) – An IT engineer and member of the Right2Change group that has candidates across the country
David Shanahan (FF) – Chief executive of County Tipperary Chamber who is contesting his first election.
