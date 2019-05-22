Who's running in Clonmel in the local elections

Eleven candidates are battling for six seats in the Clonmel electoral area.

They include all five sitting councillors from the former Clonmel-Cahir municipal council.

The candidates are –

Garret Ahearn (FG) – Fist time candidate, already selected as one of the two Fine Gael candidates to contest the next general election. A son of former TD Theresa Ahearn.

Siobhan Ambrose (FF) – Former mayor of Clonmel and former chairperson of Tipperary County Council, her father Tom Ambrose is a long serving party stalwart in the county.

Catherine Carey (SF) – Clonmel care assistant, elected as one of five Sinn Fein councillors at the last elections, she has served a term as mayor of Clonmel.

Niall Dennehy (Non party) – A former mayor of Clonmel who has been out of politics in recent years but strongly opposes the amalgamations of the two county councils.

Martin Duggan (Aontu) – Project manager, a candidate for the new Aontu party founded by former Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin.

Pat English (WUAG) - A member of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group and a former mayor of Clonmel during the present term.

Teresa Johnson (WUAG) – New candidate hoping to add to the WUAG representation on the council.

Richie Molloy (Non party) – Manager of Clonmel Carers and present mayor of Clonmel who is aligned to independent TD Mattie McGrath.

Michael Murphy (FG) – Business development manager and a councillor for ten years and the current county council vice-chairman

Eoin O'Flaherty (Non party) – An IT engineer and member of the Right2Change group that has candidates across the country

David Shanahan (FF) – Chief executive of County Tipperary Chamber who is contesting his first election.