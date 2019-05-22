A look at who's running in Cahir in the local elections

Cahir is now a stand-alone electoral area following the split from the joint area with Clonmel.

It has four seats and will join the Cashel-Tipperary municipal council after the election.

There are eight candidates fighting for the four seats.

They are

Michael Anglim (FF) – Farmer and sitting councillor from Ardfinnan, whos father Michael was also a long serving councillor.

Danny Carroll (SF) – Factory worker hoping to win a first Sinn Fein seat in the area.

PJ English (FF) – Farmer and community activist from Clogheen

Anita Lonergan (FF) – Chef and musician and a third candidate for Fianna Fail in the area

Martin Lonergan (Non party) – Former mayor of Clonmel and poll-topper in the last election when joined with Clonmel

Mairin McGrath (Non-party) – A student and daughter of Independent TD Mattie McGrath contesting her first election.

Andy Moloney (Non-party) – From Poulmucka, a former mayor of Clonmel during the present term

Marie Murphy (FG) – Sitting councillor who is Fine Gael's only candidate in the area