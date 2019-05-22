LOCAL ELECTIONS
A look at who's running in Cahir in the local elections
EIGHT CANDIDATES FOR FOUR SEATS
Cahir is now a stand-alone electoral area following the split from the joint area with Clonmel.
It has four seats and will join the Cashel-Tipperary municipal council after the election.
There are eight candidates fighting for the four seats.
They are
Michael Anglim (FF) – Farmer and sitting councillor from Ardfinnan, whos father Michael was also a long serving councillor.
Danny Carroll (SF) – Factory worker hoping to win a first Sinn Fein seat in the area.
PJ English (FF) – Farmer and community activist from Clogheen
Anita Lonergan (FF) – Chef and musician and a third candidate for Fianna Fail in the area
Martin Lonergan (Non party) – Former mayor of Clonmel and poll-topper in the last election when joined with Clonmel
Mairin McGrath (Non-party) – A student and daughter of Independent TD Mattie McGrath contesting her first election.
Andy Moloney (Non-party) – From Poulmucka, a former mayor of Clonmel during the present term
Marie Murphy (FG) – Sitting councillor who is Fine Gael's only candidate in the area
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on