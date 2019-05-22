An overview of candidates in the Cashel-Tipperary electoral area

Twleve candidates will be contesting for seven seats in the Cashel-Tipperary electoral area.

It is one area where new faces on the council are guaranteed with two long serving councillors not seeking re-election.

The candidates are -

Tony Black (SF) – Factory worker from Tipp town and contesting his first election and hoping to add to the party representation

Martin Browne (SF) – From Cashel, one of five party councillors elected in 2014

Declan Burgess (FG) – Chef and a first time candidate for the party in Cashel

John Crosse (FG) – Farmer and long serving councillor from Donohill

Jacqui Finnan (FF) – Tutor and former councillor and daughter of former Tipp councillor Christy Kinahan

Michael Fitzgerald (FG) – Outgoing council chairman and former chairman of county council

Mary Hanna Hourigan (FG) – Outgoing councillor from Cappawhite

Roger Kennedy (FF) – Former municipal chairman and county council chairman from Cashel

Lisa McGrath (Non-party) – Youth worker and first time candidate for protest group March4Tipp

Robert O'Donnell (Labour) – Bansha man hoping to win seat for Labour

AnneMarie Ryan (Non-party) Cafe owner and March4Tipp candidate

Barry Walsh (Non-party) – Third candidate for March4Tipp