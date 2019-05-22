LOCAL ELECTIONS
An overview of candidates in the Cashel-Tipperary electoral area
SEVEN SEATS UP FOR GRABS
Twleve candidates will be contesting for seven seats in the Cashel-Tipperary electoral area.
It is one area where new faces on the council are guaranteed with two long serving councillors not seeking re-election.
The candidates are -
Tony Black (SF) – Factory worker from Tipp town and contesting his first election and hoping to add to the party representation
Martin Browne (SF) – From Cashel, one of five party councillors elected in 2014
Declan Burgess (FG) – Chef and a first time candidate for the party in Cashel
John Crosse (FG) – Farmer and long serving councillor from Donohill
Jacqui Finnan (FF) – Tutor and former councillor and daughter of former Tipp councillor Christy Kinahan
Michael Fitzgerald (FG) – Outgoing council chairman and former chairman of county council
Mary Hanna Hourigan (FG) – Outgoing councillor from Cappawhite
Roger Kennedy (FF) – Former municipal chairman and county council chairman from Cashel
Lisa McGrath (Non-party) – Youth worker and first time candidate for protest group March4Tipp
Robert O'Donnell (Labour) – Bansha man hoping to win seat for Labour
AnneMarie Ryan (Non-party) Cafe owner and March4Tipp candidate
Barry Walsh (Non-party) – Third candidate for March4Tipp
