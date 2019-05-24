Tipperary men's sheds offer a fulfilling and enriching outlet for retirees

The instructions given to me were that I should turn left (coming from Clonmel) off the Colville Road, take the long avenue down to Dudley’s Mills, turn right and then right again, and there I would find the shed. And on a recent rainy, dark morning I did that and I found the shed: Clonmel’s Men’s Shed.

I have a lifetime’s experience of sheds: those cobwebby structures in the backyard to which things that have outlived their usefulness, but which may come in handy some remote time in the future, are consigned. These compete for space with the turf briquettes, the garden shovels, the hedge-clippers, and anything-else-you-are- having-yourself. These refuges for everything in the backyard develop lives of their own. They become nagging exasperating challenges: places which, you tell yourself, you must clear out, tidy-up, someday. And that day rarely comes.

Now, if readers of this column share my concept of “the shed” - forget it, when it comes to the Men’s Shed. The shed which I found at Dudley’s Mill was a bright, ordered, cheerful, productive, creative, welcoming place. It had light, heat, plumbing, a very comfortable ambience, coffee and tea. It was the antithesis of that structure in the backyard, with which many of us are familiar and which we call “the shed.”

Clonmel Men’s Shed is part of, and affiliated with, that remarkable, imaginative, yet practical movement, founded in Britain about twenty years ago, and which is now enjoying widespread popularity in Ireland. This newspaper carried a report of a recent “get-together” of several sheds in the towns of South Tipperary. I understand that the movement, in some form, is now being established in some EU countries.

The catalyst for the movement was the challenge which men face, mentally and physically, when they have to retire from the discipline and the routine of work, a job, a career. The demands and the pressures of meeting the daily regimen, of exact timekeeping, of contact with colleagues, of discussing the Sunday’s game over the 11 o’clock tea break, have all gone. Suddenly.

That, of course, can be a welcome release and an opportunity for doing all of the things one always wished one had the time to do: painting the kitchen, planting a herbaceous border in the garden, travelling here and there, even confronting the shed in the yard. But, eventually, while all of these tasks may, or may not, be accomplished, the experience has been that, for many men, there is a void in their lives, an actual missing of the structure and the discipline of work and also the social contacts and engagement that goes with the world of jobs and earning a living.

And that is where the common sense and the opportunities of the Men’s Sheds enters the lives of the retired. Perhaps this can best be explained by describing this columnist’s recent visit to the Clonmel’s Men’s Shed. It was pouring rain when I found the shed (having turned right and right again) and a first impression was one of cheerful colour, a brightly painted, large modular building. It wasn’t always a bright cheerful structure, I was told. In fact, it was a bit of a wreck which had to be transported in two sections from Dublin, where it had been in commercial use, and then had been abandoned for several years. That was in 2014, by which time the Shed had its first home in Bridgewater House where it was founded in 2013. A larger home, with good workshop space, was an obvious requirement - hence the wreck of the modular structure.

So, first things first:

The roof and windows had be be made waterproof; dry and wet rot eliminated, partitions, benches, shelves, constructed; services - heat, water, electricity, plumbing installed, and then a liberal dash of colourful paint.

Here, the Men’s Shed members acknowledge the very generous patronage of local industries and businesses. They acknowledge, too, those same, and other private sources, for the wide array of tools and the very comfortable chairs and furniture in their large lounge area, where members meet to chat, have a cup of coffee or tea, listen to the occasional guest-speaker, plan an outing, or discuss projects.

But back to the tour of the Shed! There is a small office, a well-equipped canteen, the large (already mentioned) lounge and then into the workshop which occupies the largest section of the structure, where, at the entrance, there is a most attractive display of fretwork, the work of one of the members. This is the place where members can learn a new skill, perfect a hobby, while at the same time constructing the most practical and useful work for donation to other voluntary and charitable organisations.

On the day I visited, some collection boxes had been completed for a charity, and a buddy-bench was having its final coat of paint and would be given to a school. These well-designed comfortable seats are, I was told, much in demand for school playground. The work progressed with that quiet satisfaction which goes with the unique creativity of “making things.” And then, as I was leaving, somebody went to the canteen to put on the kettle for tea and chat.

Retracing my journey through Dudley’s Mills avenue, I told myself that I had just visited a home from home. But the concept of Men’s Sheds is much more than that. At one of the inevitable crossroads of life, retirement, they offer a fulfilling enriching, practical and contributing route on yet another road well worth exploring.