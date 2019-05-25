My Tipperary Life - What the county means to Peggy Colville, Community Games stalwart

Fethard woman Peggy Colville has had a lifetime involvement with Community Games in Tipperary. She is currently assistant county secretary/PRO and a member of development team of the county and PRO of Fethard and Killusty Area.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

A day out at Clonmel Races can be very entertaining, especially if the weather is good. One can avail of an excellent package at times which covers admission, race card and a meal. Musical entertainment is often provided. It’s a chance to wander around in a relaxed atmosphere, in beautiful scenic surroundings, meet old friends and new people, see top jockeys and horses in action and even have a chance to win a few bob.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Frank Patterson. He brought world wide attention to Clonmel and Tipperary. He was a great ambassador for Ireland - admired by people from all walks of life.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

A trip on the train from Farnaleen Station near Moyglass to Semple Stadium in Thurles with my late father, RIP, when I was about 10 years old to attend a hurling match. Tipperary team included the greats of Jimmy Doyle, John Doyle, RIP Tony Wall, Liam Connolly RIP and all the hurling super stars of that golden era.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Clonmel. It has so much to offer. Great views, great leisure facilities, great sporting facilities plus a good variety of shops, excellent hotels. It is also very central and convenient to avail of public transport and well situated also to reach the motorway. And South Tipperary General Hospital in the event of an emergency.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The Rock of Cashel.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Alice Leahy. Author of “The stars are our only warmth”

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Apart from Brian Cody, tackling crime.

Also getting people to be responsible about waste and climate change issues. Use less electricity, water, plastic, fossil fuel etc. (I hated to see people watering lawns, washing cars, cleaning windows last summer). But this is really a global problem

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

To revert back to North and South County Councils. I think the County is too big for both.

To prevent the County Council making those huge big concrete sweeps turning into roads and streets. I think they make things worse.