Some more from Thurles man Johnny Mc on his tour

Got to see a new potential superstar in the making in Shapovalov from Canada.

The Lyon tennis finished with a surprise winner in the tall French header Paire getting the better of the Canadian sensation, teenager Felix Auger Alliasime - really one to watch for even this week at the French open. A straight sets victory for the French guy …….. who could also do some damage this week in Paris.

I’m heading off to Paris right now to catch some of the big names - they’re all there - Nadal, The Fed, Djokovic, Stan to name but a few. Already the Fed is into round two after a straight sets win yesterday. He looked really impressive.

Nadal is due on today so might catch some of him later - he’s definitely the one to beat in Paris …….. he either has shares in the place or maybe he even owns it altogether such is his amazing record in Roland Garros

All for now.

Another Day

Back to the third leg of the tour…….. and here’s another thing umpires have to contend with ……….parenrs who give their kids surnames instead of a proper forename………. like Taylor Fritz. ……. why not Fritz Taylor? They also have to go to grammar school to learn the pronunciations of all sorts of strange and weird names. Back to Taylor whom we saw playing top seed Basilahvli ….. another mouthful ……. he came second as did Jo Wilfred Tsonga against this quality Georgian (Russian Georgia not the Atlanta one )( the T is silent so why put it in at all ……….why not just do Songa ) and save all the hassle ?

Also got to see a new potential superstar in the making in Shapovalov from Canada also, he cane second too - a superb game with Paire who is a 6″5 French header who's mercurial but unpredictable. He made the semis and then clipped Mr Fritz. to make today's final. If you're confused it's ok. ……. Please parents around the world …….. give your kids one name …… not a double barreled one, and make sure it's a proper forename …… otherwise they'll be confused all their lives

This other kid ……. Felix ( don't worry about the surname) ……. it’s far too complicated and strange -played a superb match against the top seed ……… the Georgian to make the final. He is only 18 and such a prospect.

Getting there we did a new thing. We took a LIME. You download an app ……. hop on and tear away on a scooter, and drop off wherever it suits you ……… great fun

Today the final takes place ……….. Felix. V Paire ……… no tickets available. Will have to tune in to TV to get it ………… and we are off to a vineyard later to sus out how it’s done. Next up is the French open in Paris. All the big names are there ……….. it’ll be stunning.