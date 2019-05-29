Holycross NS to host annual 5k Fun Run and Walk this evening

St Michael's National School in Holycross will host their annual 5km Fun Run and Walk this evening with a large turnout expected.

This is always a great event in Holycross, supported by the whole community and from many people outside of the parish as well. The use of chip timing is always an attraction for series athletes, but for those less serious about their running/ walking, the event is a great social occasion with refreshments served afterwards in the Community centre, right beside the school.

The race kicks off at 7:30pm and registration will take place beforehand for those who have not already registered. Road users in the area are asked to adhere to the direction of stewards and the Gardai in order to ensure the safe passage of all participants in the race - young and old alike will be out in force, so please take care.

An open invitation is extended to all to come along to this annual highlight in the parish. Registration costs just €10 for adults.