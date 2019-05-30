Tipperary property - stunning remodelled Clonmel on the market for €265,000

A recently remodelled home at Springfields, Clonmel in on the market at €265,000.

The superbly appointed 3 bedroom semi-detached is in a private cul-de-sac.

This stunning family home has been recently remodelled, refitted and redecorated throughout, is finished to a high standard and is ready to move in to.

The property has a newly fitted kitchen and utility, new fitted wardrobes, new solid fuel stove and gas boiler.

Private maintenance free back garden with large patio.

AMV €265,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788