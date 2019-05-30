FOR SALE

Tipperary property - stunning remodelled Clonmel on the market for €265,000

READY TO MOVE INTO

Springfields, Clonmel

A recently remodelled home at Springfields, Clonmel in on the market at €265,000.

The superbly appointed 3 bedroom semi-detached is  in a private cul-de-sac. 

This stunning family home has been recently remodelled, refitted and redecorated throughout, is finished to a high standard and is ready to move in to.  

The property has a newly fitted kitchen and utility, new fitted wardrobes, new solid fuel stove and gas boiler.

 Private maintenance free back garden with large patio. 

AMV €265,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788 