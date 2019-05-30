FOR SALE
Tipperary property - stunning remodelled Clonmel on the market for €265,000
READY TO MOVE INTO
Springfields, Clonmel
A recently remodelled home at Springfields, Clonmel in on the market at €265,000.
The superbly appointed 3 bedroom semi-detached is in a private cul-de-sac.
This stunning family home has been recently remodelled, refitted and redecorated throughout, is finished to a high standard and is ready to move in to.
The property has a newly fitted kitchen and utility, new fitted wardrobes, new solid fuel stove and gas boiler.
Private maintenance free back garden with large patio.
AMV €265,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788
