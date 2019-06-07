Six experienced councillors elected as Chairpersons of the Strategic Policy Committees in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council has elected six experienced members as Chairpersons of the very influential and important Strategic Policy Committees.

The elections this morning at the local authority headquarters in Clonmel went off without incident as new Cathaoirleach Michael Murphy (FG) oversaw proceedings having been unanimously elected.

The six councillors - Cllr Micheal Lowry (Ind), Jim Ryan (Ind), John Carroll (FF), Mary Hanna Hourigan (FG), Phyll Bugler (FG) and John Crosse (FG) will be the heads of the six SPC's. However, the committees they will head up will be decided after a Draft SPC scheme has been announced - this will be going on public consultation in the coming weeks. The six nominees will also be members of the councils Corporate Policy Group.

The SPC's are categorised: Economic Development and Enterprise; Housing; Roads and Transportation; Planning, Water Services and Emergency Services; Environment and Climate Change; Community, Culture and Library Services.