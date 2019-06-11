Tipperary property - stunning house at Grange

Sherry FitzGerald Power and Walsh are delighted to bring Briarbank in Roxborough, Grange to the market.

425 sq m/4575 sq ft approx, in showhouse condition throughout, this stunning four bedroom property is standing on 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens with beautiful views of the River Suir and surrounding countryside and only 10km from Clonmel.

Built to a very high standard with many features including south facing aspect, double garage, solid oak floors on ground floor, heat air source heat pump heating system, underfloor heating, fully comms cabinet which controls all TV/Media systems throughout the house, balcony off master bedroom with views of the River. The property is very tastefully decorated internally with muted tones.

Located only 10km drive from Clonmel and Cahir towns, approx. 4.5km from Grange National School, 5km to Newcastle village and 93km from Cork City.

BER rating is C2. Viewing is strongly recommended.

For further information, please contact selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie PSRA No. 001862.