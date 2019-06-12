Templemore town hall upgrade will be a major plus

"This is a very important building in the centre of the town and everybody wanted to ensure that it was up-graded and maintained to the highest possible standard" - Cllr Eddie Moran

Templemore based Independent councillor Eddie Moran is looking forward to the completion of a major refurbishment of Templemore Town Hall which he says will be a huge boost to the locality.



The historic building, right at the heart of Templemore, has been, more or less, vacant for the last five years, since the cessation of the Town Councils, and it became obvious to Tipperary County Council that something would have to be done to the building in order to preserve and maintain it.



A fund had been set aside for the refurbishment, and the local Municipal District set about seeking expressions of interest to ascertain the likelihood to some groups, organisations or business people taking on the building and occupying it. At present, it is still not clear what the building will be used for.



Work has already begun on the protected building and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. As part of renovation, works will be carried out on the roof while issues of dampness within the building will also be addressed with the stone stripped back, resealed and made waterproof



To date the brickwork has been redone and steps have been removed as part of the planned redevelopment which also includes the development of a civic plaza.



Councillor Eddie Moran says it is a good thing for the town of Templemore.

“People in Templemore are absolutely thrilled that the work is well underway and will be completed before the end of the year. This is a very important building in the centre of the town and everybody wanted to ensure that it was up-graded and maintained to the highest possible standard. We are doing that now and people in the town can see that this building can play a very important part in the life of our town again,” Cllr Moran said.



He added though that an exact use for the building has yet to be ascertained.

“The interior is being left bare so that the building can have multi-use purposes - there is no point is us building up walls, for them to be knocked down again. We'll see what it will be used for, before completing the works inside. That makes sense and it means that the work done will be enhanced later when we know what use will be made of the building,” he said.

There are suggestions that a museum could be on the cards in part of the building.