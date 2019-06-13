AGM of Templemore Thurles council to take place on Monday

The new Chairman and Vice Chairman will be elected at the meeting

The annual meeting of Thurles Municipal District will be held on Monday next June 17 at 10.00 a.m. at which the first business of the newly elected Municipal District Council will be the election of its Cathaoirleach.

This meeting is the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal District Council following the Local Elections held on May 24.

Cllr Michael Smith (FF) topped the poll in the Roscrea Templemore ward of the district, while Independent Cllr Micheal Lowry topped the poll in the Thurles ward. However, it is unclear at the moment as to who will take up the various positions for the next five years.

Local Authorities by virtue of their democratic mandate make appointment to a range of bodies. Thurles Municipal District Council makes appointments to the following bodies: Thurles Swimming Pool Limited; Roscrea Swimming Pool Limited; Joint Policing Committee; Drainage Committees.



At this Annual Meeting the Council will consider the making of appointments (Councillor and non-Councillor where appropriate) to these bodies. It should be noted however that appointment to some, under the relevant statutory or other provisions applicable or at the Council’s discretion, may fall to be considered and made at a later date to the Annual Meeting.

The meeting will be the first district outing for new councillors Peter Ryan (FG) and Shane Lee (Ind), while Noel Coonan (FG) will be returning to the chamber once again, albeit a different chamber entirely, after a lengthy absence due to his election to Dail Eireann. His wife, the late Pauline Coonan had taken his seat on North Tipperary County Council following his election to the Dail.

The three changes come about following the stepping down of former Cllrs John Hogan (FF) and Joe Bourke (FG), while Independent Cllr David Doran was unlucky to lose his seat in the election.

The party breakdown features Fianna Fail (3); Lowry Team (3); Fine Gael (2);Independent (1).