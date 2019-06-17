Cllr Michael Smith elected Cathaoirleach of Templemore Thurles MDC

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Smith has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council at the AGM this morning.



The unanimous election sees the Templemore ward pole topper lead the local authority for the next year with Thurles ward pole topper Michéal Lowry acting as Leas-Cathaoirleach.



Councillor Smith, in his address to members, pointed the three major towns of the district and the many challenges facing those towns. And, he was also quick to point out that the villages should not be forgotten and proposed a programme of works in conjunction with the Leader project to help enhance villages in the district.



“I am honoured and privilegedtot be elected Chairman of this Municipal District. We have a lot of work to do and I am hoping that we can all work together to get through the many projects we have earmarked,” Cllr Smith said.