Thurles lady's company wins award for excellence

Alice PR & Events, is recognised in two categories at the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations

Thurles woman Martina Quinn had plenty of reasons to celebrate in recent days, as her company, Alice PR & Events, was recognised in two categories at the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations.

The Awards are organised jointly by the Public Relations Consultants Association, the Public Relations Institute of Ireland and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations in Northern Ireland, and are aimed at showcasing best practice in Irish public relations and communications. The 2019 awards ceremony took place at the Mansion House in Dublin.



Martina Quinn’s company was highly commended in the ‘Best Long-Term Campaign’ category for their work with the Dress for Success charity on #WorkEqual, a campaign aimed at promoting gender equality in the workplace. TV personality Sonya Lennon, founder of Dress for Success, and Angela Smith, CEO of the organisation, attended the awards ceremony alongside the team from Alice PR & Events.



Alice PR were also the delighted recipients of the award for ‘Young Communications Professional of the Year’ at the event. Niamh Breathnach, who has worked with the company since February 2016, was selected by the judging panel to receive this prestigious award.



Alice PR & Events was founded by Martina Quinn in summer 2015. Over the past four years, the company has grown to a staff team of 12 and has won over 150 client accounts. It has offices in Dublin and Belfast, and works with clients throughout the island of Ireland.



Martina, daughter of former Fine Gael councillor, Mae, and Michael Quinn is a native of Rossestown, Thurles. She is joined on the team at Alice by fellow Rossestown native, Emily Brennan, who is a Senior Account Manager. Completing the Tipp contingent is Nenagh native Dermot Ryan, who is an Associate Director of the firm.



Commenting on the success, Martina said: “We were thrilled and excited to be recognised at this year’s Awards for Excellence in PR. We are still a young agency, but we have been growing quickly, and it’s really rewarding to see our hard work publicly acknowledged and celebrated. In particular, we are so proud to see our colleague Niamh Breathnach named as Ireland’s Young Communications Professional. This is one of the most hotly contested categories at the PR Awards .”



In addition to Dress for Success, Alice PR & Events’ clients include the Irish Research Council, SOLAS, Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies, WellFest, Right at Home, and UCD’s Access and Lifelong Learning office.