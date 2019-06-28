Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly is moved by reaction of people following vandalism of Thurles Cathedral statue

"I have been moved by the reaction of the people of the town of Thurles, and throughout the diocese, arising from this act of vandalism" - Archbishop Kieran

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly SMA, Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, has expressed his deep regret at the vandalism of the statue of Archbishop Patrick Leahy who was archbishop of the diocese from 1857 – 1875. Archbishop Leahy oversaw the construction of the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles.

The vandalism occurred between Wednesday evening and 10:30am on Thursday morning and is being investigated by An Garda Siochana.

Archbishop O’Reilly said, “Archbishop Leahy was an able scholar and accomplished orator, whose address at the First Vatican Council was widely acclaimed at that time. The statue was unveiled in his honour in 1911 as a tribute to his work on the cathedral and for the Church in Ireland, as well as his popularity as a pastor. I have been moved by the reaction of the people of the town of Thurles, and throughout the diocese, arising from this act of vandalism. It is my hope that the statue can be restored as soon as possible.”

The head was removed off the statue and has disappeared.