Six Tipperary councillors appointed chairpersons of the Strategic Policy Committees

Nominations were put forward at the first meeting of the council this morning in Clonmel

Six members of Tipperary County Council have been elected chairpersons of the Strategic Policy Committees following a meeting of the local authority this morning.

The SPC's have been reconfigured and a draft scheme is to go on public display in the coming weeks to allow for interaction from the general public and other interested stakeholders and pillars.

The six SPC chairpersons will be:

Cllr John Crosse - Economic Enterprise and Development

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan - Housing

Cllr Jim Ryan - Infrastructure to include roads, transportation and water services.

Cllr Phyll Bugler - Planning and Emergency Services

Cllr John Carroll - Environment and Climate Action

Cllr Micheal Lowry - Community, Culture and Library Services.

Cllr Seamus Morris put forward a proposal to create seventh SPC - health and wellbeing - and this is to be considered by the council going forward.