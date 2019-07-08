Council
Six Tipperary councillors appointed chairpersons of the Strategic Policy Committees
Cllr Jim Ryan will head up the Infrastructure SPC
Nominations were put forward at the first meeting of the council this morning in Clonmel
Six members of Tipperary County Council have been elected chairpersons of the Strategic Policy Committees following a meeting of the local authority this morning.
The SPC's have been reconfigured and a draft scheme is to go on public display in the coming weeks to allow for interaction from the general public and other interested stakeholders and pillars.
The six SPC chairpersons will be:
Cllr John Crosse - Economic Enterprise and Development
Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan - Housing
Cllr Jim Ryan - Infrastructure to include roads, transportation and water services.
Cllr Phyll Bugler - Planning and Emergency Services
Cllr John Carroll - Environment and Climate Action
Cllr Micheal Lowry - Community, Culture and Library Services.
Cllr Seamus Morris put forward a proposal to create seventh SPC - health and wellbeing - and this is to be considered by the council going forward.
