Welcome to the pollinators

Have you seen a Bumble Bee this summer? No, this is not a silly joke; it is a serious question put to me by a very concerned friend about the changes that are becoming very obvious in the natural cycle of our environment.

I kept “an eye” for the next few days on the unkempt patch where I grow flowers, and sent an answer to my friend saying yes, I had seen two Bumble Bees, two Honey Bees and a Hover Fly, all sussing out the flowers - cultivated and wild varieties. This, however, was in a patch which, in the past, fairly hummed with buzzing activity, and indeed where I heretofore had a family of resident Bumblers.

It only confirmed our gloomy observations - that there is a marked drop in the population not only of bees but also of birds. And indeed of insects, the creepy crawlies, of which the experts tell us we have lost about sixty per cent. Birdwatch Ireland has also reported that our bird population has significantly dropped this year, a fact which I had already noticed in the consumption of food from the bird table during last winter and spring. There, I have tried to cater for all bird-appetites with the usual quota of seeds and nuts but also of fruits and fats.

Again, while there was a welcome increase of Goldfinches, the usually numerous Sparrows had disappeared. And there was not a single sighting of some of the less common migrants, such as the Blackcap.

So, finally, and to finish on this gloomy saga of loss, I reported to my friend about the healthy clump of nettles close to my home, and which every summer attract large white butterflies (the variety which my father called the Cabbage Butterfly). This summer, while the nettles are thriving, I have not seen a single butterfly of any variety.

Like all the good ordinary every day things in life we often do not appreciate their value until one day they are gone. The experts tell us that the threat to our insects and bees is now very serious. All contribute to the sustainability of life on earth. Even the most microscopic insect forms part of a chain of relationships which ultimately facilitates the growth of plant-life and the production of the food on which we, humans, depend, and without which we cannot live. There is an inter-dependence and an inter-relationship between each species, just as the various organs of our bodies are inter-dependent and inter-related.

And we have been messing about with this natural order. We have been spraying noxious poisons on what we dismiss as “weeds,” the wildflowers that grow in our fields and gardens, the sources of the pollen, which re-distributed by insects and bees, facilitates plant growth. We have been exploiting the earth for short-term gains, and so overheating our atmosphere that there is already an identifiable change in the structure of our seasons, and so the breeding patterns of birds (diet of insects, caterpillars and seeds - a natural control) are being affected.

This is what the experts are telling us, and indeed what is obvious to all of us. It cannot any longer be dismissed nor ignored and it begs the question: what can we do about it? It seems that nature, given a fair chance, is good at restoring itself, and so each of us can contribute in an immediate and personal way.

For instance - we can stop nurturing the green patch we call “the lawn” with fertilisers and so-called weedkillers. We can let the Daisies and the Buttercups grow until they have re-seeded themselves. We can plant some wildflowers in a corner of the garden. We can make a sympathetic environment for insects, bees and birds.

This is where Tipperary County Council’s gardening department has given to all of us citizens, a superb lead in setting aside several of the green areas of our traffic roundabouts as Pollinators. Apart from a small section of mowed edges, the grass has been uncut, allowing the unrestricted growth of the common summertime flowers, the Knapweeds, the Trefoils, the Poppies.

A few of the roundabouts have been generously planted with wildflowers, and the one at Moangarriff is, as somebody said to me, “a sight for sore eyes.” It contains many varieties of wildflowers, but the most splendid is a magnificent display of the blue Cornflower, which is not very common in Ireland.

Earlier in the year, many of the roadside margins grew generous clumps of Oxeye Daisies, which replaced Daffodils, all of which have now been replaced by Meadow Sweet.

The set-aside of sections of our road margins and roundabouts, as Pollinators has not been without its critics, who maintain that it is “untidy.” This is ironic coming from some of us who, as a people, see nothing “untidy” about dumping our plastic bottles, fast-food containers, cigarette cartons, on our streets and country roads.

But the vast, vast majority of citizens applaud and congratulate the Gardening Departments of the County Council. Well done! And don’t let the naysayers get you down!