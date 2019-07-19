Charming house close to Clonmel town centre on the market

10 James Street, Clonmel is a single storey end-of-terrace residence in a quiet cul-de-sac, within short walking distance of town centre.

This charming property comprises of 3 bedrooms, extended kitchen to rear, gas fired central heating & PVC double glazing.

Car-parking outside the front door. Ideal first time home or equally someone looking to downsize. AMV €95,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788