Charming house close to Clonmel town centre on the market

James Street, Clonmel

10 James Street, Clonmel is a single storey end-of-terrace residence in a quiet cul-de-sac, within short walking distance of town centre. 

This charming property comprises of 3 bedrooms, extended kitchen to rear, gas fired central heating & PVC double glazing.  

Car-parking outside the front door.  Ideal first time home or equally  someone looking to downsize. AMV €95,000 contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788 