Fundraiser for plaque in memory of Tipperary child killed in 1921

To help fund the placing of a commemorative plaque at the place where young Martin Bourke at Garrengreana, Borrisoleigh was killed in 1921, TiDR (Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution) are organising a bus tour to the places of interest associated with the War of Independence in West Tipperary and East Limerick.

They will visit many of the sites where some of the most significant actions of that time occurred such as Soloheadbeg, Knocklong, Donohill and Aherlow.

A bus will leave from the Square in Borrisoleigh at 9.30am on Saturday, July 27. The fare, excl food, refreshments, is €25. For details/ booking call 086 2752634.

TiDR (Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution) is comprised of a group of local historians who, through lectures, guided tours, seminars, pageantry and various publications, present the history of Tipperary’s revolutionary period, in a non-political way.

Story behind the event

On March 21, 1921 a thirteen-year old boy on his way to Garrengreana school, stopped to give a helping hand to Martin Burke who was filling water.

The sixteen-year old Burke, a son of Andrew Burke of Ross Cottage, was drawing water from a surface well near the bridge and filling a barrel that was placed on an ass’ cart on the roadside.

As the young boys were working, a Crossley Tender of Auxiliaries, travelling from Toomevara to Borrisoleigh happened to pass by.

As Coroner’s inquests had at this stage been dispensed with under the Restoration of Order in Ireland Act, it was left to a Court of Military enquiry to determine the truth as to what happened.

The man in charge of the Auxiliary section was Lieutenant H.J. Splatt, from the Marylebone district of London.

He testified that from a distance of 350 to 400 yards, he observed the youths leaning on the parapet of the bridge and called on them to come forward.

When they did not do so, he said that he fired two or three revolver shots in the air. When, according to Splatt, the boys continued to run.

“I then turned the Lewis gun on them and fired. I then went along with the tender and found the dead body of a youth”.

The driver of the tender, Sergeant David Hossack, gave a written deposition to the Court of Inquiry that briefly stated;

“I collaborate the above”.

Daniel Ryan, the young schoolboy then testified before the inquiry.

“On March, 21 1921, I was on my way to school when I stopped to help Martin Burke fill his water cart.

“We were coming away from the well when I heard some shots and Martin Burke fell at my side and I saw that he had been hit in the head”.

Shed any clarity

Andrew Burke the boy’s father and the R.I.C. Sergeant in Borrisoleigh, Thomas G. Teape, also testified but the evidence of neither could shed any clarity on what actually occurred at Garrengreana on that day.

The Court returned a verdict of “death due to haemorrhage and shock as a result of bullet wounds received”.

A rider was also added stating; “that no blame could be apportioned to Lieutenant H.J. Splatt”.

Martin Burke was buried on March 23 in the family plot in Ileigh churchyard.

The courts findings were forwarded to the office of the Under Secretary in Dublin Castle.

A reply was issued saying that the “killing was unnecessary”, as an order given from a distance of up to 400 yards was scarcely going to be heard.