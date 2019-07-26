PROPERTY
Tipperary property - Outstanding Clonmel family home at Meadowlands, Moangarriff
GUIDE PRICE OF €310,000
28 Meadowlands, Moangarriff
28 Meadowlands, Moangarriff, Clonmel is an outstanding extended dwelling in a popular estate on the Waterford Road side of town.
A family house with an additional interconnected granny flat, the house is in turn key condition throughout and is available for immediate occupation.
Accommodation:
Sitting Room, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Room, Kitchenette, 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms.
Viewings with agents. Dougan FitzGerald (052)6121003 . Guide Price: €310,000
