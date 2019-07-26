Tipperary property - Outstanding Clonmel family home at Meadowlands, Moangarriff

28 Meadowlands, Moangarriff, Clonmel is an outstanding extended dwelling in a popular estate on the Waterford Road side of town.

A family house with an additional interconnected granny flat, the house is in turn key condition throughout and is available for immediate occupation.

Accommodation:

Sitting Room, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining Room, Kitchenette, 5 Bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms.

Viewings with agents. Dougan FitzGerald (052)6121003 . Guide Price: €310,000