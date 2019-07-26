Big Tipperary interest in Kinsale antiques and art auction

Monday and Tuesday sees Stephen Ryan Auctioneers of Castlemartyr and Matthews Auctioneers, Meath jointly conduct an auction of over 900 lots of antiques and art in the Temperance Hall, Kinsale.

Amongst the lots on offer will be antique furniture (both Georgian and Victorian), jewellery, collectibles, Oriental china, old glass, antiquarian books, rugs. All are gathered from recent house clearances, executor instructions and other vendors and it promises to be an exciting sale.

Viewing will commence from 10am on Monday, July 29 with the auction starting at 6pm. Lots 1 to 500 will be sold on Monday.

At 12 Noon on Tuesday (viewing from 10am) Lots 501 to 850 will be put under the hammer.

And at 3pm the art auction will commence. This section of the sale, Lots 901 to 980, will include work by modern Irish artists Graham Knuttel, Brian Dennington, Denis Orme Shaw, Mark O'Neill and others.

The auctioneer Stephen Ryan says a favourite lot "has to be the Georgian Irish side table, although it's from Lord Greville's estate it's of a nice domestic size, and of such quality that one doesn't see it very often these days".

Estimated at €5,000 to €8,000 it's not for everyone's pocket although he says estimates range from thirty euros upwards!

The catalogue can be viewed online at www.ryans

auctioneers.com and the auctioneers can be contacted at 021 4667780 or 087 1478749.