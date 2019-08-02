Two old school desks evoke memories of days gone by

At a recent farmers' market (held in the grounds of SS Peter and Paul's primary school) some unusual items were for sale. Two old school desks were awaiting a buyer at a cost of €40 each. They shared space with the vegetables, the poultry, the fish, the cakes and breads and cheese, all the healthy locally-produced food of that popular and friendly market.

It would seem that the school was selling off whatever bits and pieces that remain from the past, and most of which have been long, long replaced by modern furniture and fittings.

For me, and for many other oldies, the desks evoked memories. They had character! They were battered, chipped around the edges, scratched, stained with spots of ink, the varnish faded from the pressure of youthful elbows. There was a circular hole which held the inkwell and a place for holding pens and pencils.

These were exactly the standard type of desk where we (oldies) learned to write with nibbed pen and ink, following a few years spent in infants and senior infants in the Sisters of Charity primary school in Morton Street. This was big-girl stuff because it involved a move to the second story, 'upstairs' to first class.

We had left behind us rooms which still had galleries and long wooden benches and which were presided over by Miss Coffey, Miss Mulderrig, Miss Bracken, all of whom were further presided over by a rather formidable nun whom we knew as Sister Sissium, though that cannot possibly have been her name.

The old school has long gone, and Morton Street has been re-built and re-developed in recent decades, but I still feel that somewhere in that old Clonmel street there must be an echo of the piano, playing O'Donnell Abu, as we infants marched around the rooms. And maybe, somewhere, there are still faint echoes of our sing-song, 'A haon is a haon is a do'. We had quickly been introduced to bilingualism, and although we did not know it then, we became aware of the importance of the Irish language when we moved to the upstairs desks. Failure to qualify in Irish would ultimately result in failure in the compulsory Primary Certificate.

But even within the first few days in junior infants (called Babies) most of us had learned 'An bhfuil cead agam dul amach' when we needed to go to the lavatory, at which stage a young woman called Molly Quinn was called to accompany us. (The biggest disaster that could happen was that one should 'wet' the floor).

But all of those infantile mishaps were left behind as we moved into the desks upstairs to first class. There, we learned to write 'proper writing' using Cramer copybooks (green cover) from which we copied words of wisdom such as 'A stitch in time saves nine'. There was a little skill required in learning to use a nibbed pen. First, it should not be overloaded with ink because that resulted in a blot, and blotting was the mortal sin of handwriting, and secondly the nib should not be too heavily leaned on, because that resulted in a hole in the paper.

And as wartime paper deteriorated in quality (it seemed to be made of straw) a little pressure produced both a blot and a hole and constituted a very serious offence.

Memory tells me that there were 25 desks in each room (sometimes 30). Two students sat at each desk, so my basic arithmetic tells me that class sizes ranged from 50 to 60.

Can you imagine the hoha - the protests - which would ensue if such class sizes were still current: teachers' strikes, parents' protests, angry questions in the Dail? By modern standards it would seem that we, children, were deprived and discriminated against, but neither word no concept was in our vocabulary.

Somehow, as we progressed upwards in the classes, and occupied the same old type of desks, we learned to read and write and do our sums and study some history and geography and parse regular and irregular Irish verbs.

We were even introduced to Shakespeare, but by then class-sizes had reduced.

Though children were legally supposed to stay in school until the age of 14, many had already left to take up work. The numbers were still further reduced by the time we sat the Primary Certificate and only a very few went on to secondary school.

Discipline was very strict, and although physical punishment was still legal, I remember it as only nominal - a slight slap on the hand with a flat ruler. And if you were the recipient of such a slap, and reported it to your mother, her predictable response was: “You must have deserved it!”

The modern over-indulgent mother was still a generation-and-a-half into the future.

Teachers were highly respected. They seemed to know everything. The only dent in their apparent supreme confidence and their unassailable authority occurred when the grapevine brought news that Mr. Dick, the school inspector, was in the school and was coming upstairs. We could sense the teacher's anxiety.

When Mr Dick arrived in class, we stood up, and before telling us to resume our seats at the desks, he surveyed us, all the time whistling softly to himself a tune which all of us knew (and always the same tune), and the words of which went: “I bet my money on a bob-tailed nag doda-doda-doda-day”. That silly ditty seemed to carry with it a frisson of fear.

When I saw the two old desks for sale in the recent farmers' market, I hoped that one, at least, would be donated to the County Museum. It seemed to me that they were much more than battered pieces of timber.

They told a story of a time, of a place, of a social structure, of a struggling post-revolution Ireland, of emigration and of poverty. And of course, of blotters and copybooks.