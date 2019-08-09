Tipperary tourism - bid to attract more visitors to Carrick-on-Suir

The geological audit of the county is progressing well and will cover around nineteen sites in the Carrick-on-Suir area, a meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir muncipial council was told.

The planting for a River God was a successful biodiversity and communal drawing project commissioned as part of the Suir Blueway Tipperary launch on May17 this year .

One thousand seed bombs were planted between Clonmel and Kilsheelan to help repopulate the area with native wildflowers.

Creative Ireland Cruinniú na nOg took place in June and Ormond Castle hosted many creative workshops for children.

Up to 79 children took part in an afternoon of creative activity as part of this national celebration of creativity for children.

On conclusion of the presentation, Cllr. David Dunne (SF) praised the report saying it was “all good news” and commented on the contribution made by the residents of Bridgewater House in Carrick-on-Suir who were actively involved in many cultural events in the town and surrounding areas including the Clancy Festival and the opening of the Tipperary Suir Blueway.

Cllr. Dunne raised the point of tourists visiting heritage sites and cultural attractions in Cahir and Cashel yet not filtering down towards Carrick and the locality and asked how this could be addressed.

Cllr. Kieran Bourke (FF) thanked the team for their presentation and commented on how the numbers of people visiting Ormond Castle had risen.

He spoke of former Minister Ruairi Quinn’s recent visit to the castle and of the enhanced interactive interpretation centre there, which portrayed the local history of the castle and the town and the influence of historical events on local people from past history to present times.

Cllr. Bourke asked if there was a way to get back the gold coins unearthed from Cooneys pub during renovations several years ago, which are now in the National Museum and not prominently exhibited.

He suggested they be displayed closer to Carrick for a time to let the local people visit and view them.

The team answered that there were plans to bring them back to a local venue, on a temporary basis.